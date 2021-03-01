Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.60% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

VKI stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.