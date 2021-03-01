Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 9,777 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 316.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

MASI opened at $250.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.34. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

