Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

