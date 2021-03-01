Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $311.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.59 and a 200 day moving average of $344.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

