Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $356.50 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.64.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

