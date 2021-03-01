Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $218.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

