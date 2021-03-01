Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $613.42 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

