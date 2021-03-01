Financial Comparison: CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -58.59% -14.67% -6.93% W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CorePoint Lodging and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 W. P. Carey 0 1 2 0 2.67

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.18%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than CorePoint Lodging.

Risk and Volatility

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.65 -$212.00 million $1.57 5.80 W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 9.75 $305.24 million $5.00 13.71

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.