Financial Comparison: Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) & Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 12.36% 7.16% 0.61% Orbia Advance 2.01% 5.22% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Orbia Advance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 1.16 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Orbia Advance $6.99 billion 0.75 $206.73 million $0.20 25.00

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbia Advance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and Orbia Advance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 1 3 3 0 2.29 Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Orbia Advance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services; execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services. In addition, the company provides trade finance, working capital finance, export finance, real estate finance, commodity and structured trade finance, project finance, and supply chain finance products, as well as credit and preload cards. Further, it offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit; documentary collection products; hedging services; factoring services; and loan syndication services, as well as fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for both corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. It has 2,040 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. It also provides chlorine, caustic soda, ethylene, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, plastic resin compounds, plasticizers, fluorite extraction, fluoro-compounds, hydrofluoric acid, and refrigerant and propellant gases, as well as pipes and fittings, such as PVC, polyethylene and polypropylene, high density polyethylene, cable conduit, and geosynthetics for construction, real estate, infrastructure, agriculture and irrigation, drinking water, drainage, automotive, medical, and air conditioning industries. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

