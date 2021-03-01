Financial Contrast: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) versus NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dover Motorsports and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.75 $5.50 million N/A N/A NeoGames N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than NeoGames.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 20.73% 15.06% 11.74% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats NeoGames on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. The company also offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

