Financial Review: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pegasystems alerts:

47.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 13 0 2.93 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $145.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 11.75 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -105.88 Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -6.48% -19.29% -7.77% Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores. The company offers merchants a range of in-store issuing software solutions to their needs, as well as pre- and post-transaction services to attract and serve international shoppers; and AVPS, including point-of-sale dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services for the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as e-commerce dynamic currency conversion solutions, services, and software for automated teller machines and multi-currency processing for online merchants. It also provides services to international shoppers to reclaim VAT on eligible goods purchased outside their country of origin; and pay for goods and services abroad in their home currency through DCC services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.