Financial Review: Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Containers and Top Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00

Top Ships has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 431.91%. Given Top Ships’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Navios Maritime Containers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Top Ships’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 1.55 $7.51 million N/A N/A Top Ships $66.09 million 1.42 -$14.77 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 3.54% 4.04% 1.72% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Top Ships on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

