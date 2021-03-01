FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 189,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

