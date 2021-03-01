FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Facebook by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.01. 807,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $871,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock worth $360,066,132. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

