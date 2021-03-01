First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,295,000 after acquiring an additional 584,901 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,152 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in First American Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in First American Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 651,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 151,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

