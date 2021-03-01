First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

