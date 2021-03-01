First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.