First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FEO opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

