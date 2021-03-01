First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

NYSE AYX opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.07, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,251,151 shares of company stock worth $257,074,027 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

