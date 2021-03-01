First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Veritone worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $66,006,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth $2,939,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $999.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 3.55.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.