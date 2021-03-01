First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $24.30 on Monday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $627.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

