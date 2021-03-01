First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 164,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.