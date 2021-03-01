First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 153,104 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

