First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 64,788 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 460.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

CXP opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

