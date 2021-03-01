First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,440 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. KBC Group NV grew its position in LCI Industries by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LCI Industries by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,558,580. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

