First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $55,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 648,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,653. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

