First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the January 28th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FYX opened at $88.19 on Monday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $91.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74.

