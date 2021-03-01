Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Roth Capital

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $185.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,108,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.