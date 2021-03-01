Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 7.3%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.38 and last traded at $289.74. 1,238,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,310,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

