Flamingo (FLM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.86 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $52.46 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

