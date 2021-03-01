Flamingo Market Capitalization Achieves $53.85 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and $25.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.07 or 0.00507852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00076910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

