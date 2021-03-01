flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of FNNTF stock remained flat at $$45.40 on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

