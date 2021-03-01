FLC Capital Advisors Buys 3,750 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.22. 208,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.