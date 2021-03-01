FLC Capital Advisors Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 525,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,307. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.10 and a one year high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.