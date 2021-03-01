FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 807 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 62,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

