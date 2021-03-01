Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

FCREY stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.31. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.