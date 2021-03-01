Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the January 28th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLXT traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 189,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,742. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

