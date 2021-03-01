FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 396,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,932. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

