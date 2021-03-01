FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 6.7%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.39. Approximately 396,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 450,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

