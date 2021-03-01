Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.08

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $877.65 million, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,558 shares of company stock worth $752,545. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

