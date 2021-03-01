Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 188 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.82 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $228,630,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

