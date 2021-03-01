Forward Air Co. (FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 19th

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $85.77 on Monday. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

