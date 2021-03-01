Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Up 1,347.8% in February

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,631,700 shares, an increase of 1,347.8% from the January 28th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,911,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FORW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 8,944,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,657,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Get Forwardly alerts:

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.