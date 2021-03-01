Francois Dumas Sells 1,235,909 Shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas sold 1,235,909 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$1,297,704.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,179,232 shares in the company, valued at C$10,688,193.60.

Francois Dumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Francois Dumas purchased 8,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Francois Dumas sold 182,500 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$125,925.00.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Company Profile

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

