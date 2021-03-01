freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

About freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

