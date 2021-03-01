FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 123,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 361,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.