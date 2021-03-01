FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Ajay Sabherwal Sells 10,000 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FCN traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.40. 11,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.