FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $114.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

