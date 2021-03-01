fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 9.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. Approximately 7,539,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,457,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

