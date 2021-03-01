Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

FULC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,429. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $426.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.